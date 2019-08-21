Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss

Ahn Jae Hyun reportedly preparing to refute Goo Hye Sun's claims with a legal rep via SNS

According to an exclusive report on August 22, Ahn Jae Hyun is currently preparing to refute Goo Hye Sun's previous claims word for word via SNS, after hiring a legal representative to oversee his activities. 

After exposing the fact that Ahn Jae Hyun wanted a divorce this past weekend, Goo Hye Sun continued to write accusatory posts via her SNS account, claiming that her husband contacted numerous women while intoxicated, exposing graphic reasons why Ahn Jae Hyun allegedly wanted to divorce her, and more. 

According to one acquaintance from Ahn Jae Hyun's side, "Ahn Jae Hyun currently feels wrongly accused due to Goo Hye Sun's posts. He is considering revealing their entire KakaoTalk conversations, a portion of which Goo Hye Sun previously revealed. He is receiving consultation from a lawyer and considering the best ways to publicize his side of the story. It will likely be within this week." 

Many netizens are currently expressing their discomfort toward the couple's very personal and detailed arguments, being made public. 

This is exactly why people should not rush into marriage.

well,,,I felt bad for her, but also for him as well.. we don't know about the cheating thing yet, but to just expose your personal problem is a bit too much! (about not finding her sexy anymore nd these stuff..), where is their privacy? I thought she wanted to be private about her personal/marriage life, but now she just went all out and reveal every detail? I feel she is abnormal and unstable. its becoming pathetic, as a woman she should have some dignity and go on with the divorce quietly when he told her he had a change of heart, why stay and hang on him after all this!? why ruin her career and his career as well?

