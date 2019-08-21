Ahn Jae Hyun reportedly preparing to refute Goo Hye Sun's claims with a legal rep via SNS

According to an exclusive report on August 22, Ahn Jae Hyun is currently preparing to refute Goo Hye Sun's previous claims word for word via SNS, after hiring a legal representative to oversee his activities.

After exposing the fact that Ahn Jae Hyun wanted a divorce this past weekend, Goo Hye Sun continued to write accusatory posts via her SNS account, claiming that her husband contacted numerous women while intoxicated, exposing graphic reasons why Ahn Jae Hyun allegedly wanted to divorce her, and more.

According to one acquaintance from Ahn Jae Hyun's side, "Ahn Jae Hyun currently feels wrongly accused due to Goo Hye Sun's posts. He is considering revealing their entire KakaoTalk conversations, a portion of which Goo Hye Sun previously revealed. He is receiving consultation from a lawyer and considering the best ways to publicize his side of the story. It will likely be within this week."

Many netizens are currently expressing their discomfort toward the couple's very personal and detailed arguments, being made public.

