News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Check out a netizen-compiled high school graduation album of top visual actors

What if you went to high school with a class full of the best-looking actors in the entertainment industry? Then your graduation album might look something like this!

Netizens have compiled a sort of a "graduation album" of some of the top visual actors around, which you can find below. (Ignore the fact that they might have different uniforms on!)

Pick out which stars you would want to have in your graduation album!

1. Yoo Seung Ho

2. Kang Ha Neul, Kim Soo Hyun

3. Ryu Joon Yeol, Park Bo Gum

4. Park Seo Joon, Seo Kang Joon 

5. Song Joong Ki, Yoo Ah In

6. Lee Jae Hoon, Lee Jong Suk

7. Lee Jin Wook, Jung Il Woo

8. Joo Won, Lee Min Ho

9. Byun Yo Han, Yoo Yun Suk

10. Ha Jung Woo

Peace0825383 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

WOW, if I where Lee Min Ho's classmate, I would've been head over heels in love with him like the girl from a Chinese drama "A love so beautiful", lol. I would've been doing the same stupid sh*t in class and school just to get his attention 😂😂😂😂😂😂.

crowboy127 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Seungo looks the same, Haneul looks so cute and young, Kangjoon looks unreal! So pretty! Ha Jungwoo looks handsome too... They all do hahah

