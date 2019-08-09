Check out a netizen-compiled high school graduation album of top visual actors

What if you went to high school with a class full of the best-looking actors in the entertainment industry? Then your graduation album might look something like this!

Netizens have compiled a sort of a "graduation album" of some of the top visual actors around, which you can find below. (Ignore the fact that they might have different uniforms on!)

Pick out which stars you would want to have in your graduation album!



1. Yoo Seung Ho

2. Kang Ha Neul, Kim Soo Hyun

3. Ryu Joon Yeol, Park Bo Gum

4. Park Seo Joon, Seo Kang Joon

5. Song Joong Ki, Yoo Ah In

6. Lee Jae Hoon, Lee Jong Suk

7. Lee Jin Wook, Jung Il Woo

8. Joo Won, Lee Min Ho

9. Byun Yo Han, Yoo Yun Suk

10. Ha Jung Woo