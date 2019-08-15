Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Scam artist arrested for selling fake tickets for BTS, EXO & Wanna One

A scam artist has been arrested for selling fake tickets for BTS, EXO, and Wanna One concerts.

According to the Seoul Mapo Police Station on August 15, scam artist A, a woman in her twenties, was arrested on charges of fraud on the 12th, and her case will be forwarded to prosecution on the 16th. 

She's reported to have advertised tickets for domestic and overseas concerts under the Twitter handle Maydani from July of 2018 to March of this year, receiving about 489 million Won ($401,383.42 USD) from 282 fans. Police have reported over 400 people have been victims of the scam.

'A' used Chinese bank accounts to receive funds, and according to police, "We've looked over the messages and photos of the ID card she sent to Chinese people who lent her their bank accounts. We've confirmed 'A' is Korean."

The suspect herself stated, "I admit I received money from people. I did actually buy tickets or refund the amount to some buyers."

Don't buy tickets through Twitter, use official resale sites. It's just not worth the risk, there were so many scammers about for the last BTS tour. People were scammed for Wembley tickets when official resale sites still had tickets available, why...

