Woman accusing former B.A.P member Himchan of sexual assault suspected of blackmail

The woman accusing former B.A.P member Himchan of sexual assault is suspected of blackmail.



According to police, the plaintiff A was sent to the police station under the suspicion of joint blackmail. As previously reported, Himchan is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting the woman at a pension in Namyang back on July 24, 2018.



Himchan's lawyer has argued the idol star and A had romantic interest in each other and alleged there was no sexual assault, explaining the former B.A.P member did not go farther than kissing and touching her upper body.



