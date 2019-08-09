Red Velvet to release their first ever drama OST as a group for tvN's 'Hotel Del Luna'

Red Velvet will be releasing their first ever OST as a group since debut, for ongoing tvN drama 'Hotel Del Luna'!

Red Velvet's upcoming OST Part.8 for 'Hotel Del Luna' will be titled "More Than Any Star" (literal translation), set for release this August 10 at 6 PM KST. The track is a medium-tempo R&B genre topped with a gentle piano melody. Viewers who caught the recently aired episode 5 of 'Hotel Del Luna' heard Red Velvet's OST for the first time during a romantic scene featuring Block B's P.O and Gugudan's Mina.

Have you been watching tvN's 'Hotel Del Luna'?