Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

8

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

NCT Dream's Jeno & Jaemin to go jet surfing on this week's 'Battle Trip'

AKP STAFF

On this week's broadcast of KBS2's travel variety series 'Battle Trip', NCT Dream's Jeno and Jaemin will try out jet surfing on the shores of the Donghae sea!

In a new set of still cuts ahead of this week's episode, Jeno and Jaemin can be seen rocking some black surfing suits, as well as out in the water with go-pros following their action-filled adventures. Jeno and Jaemin will be facing off as actresses Yoo Hye Ri and Choi Soo Rin on 'Battle Trip' with their very own 'Dreamy tour'.

According to 'Battle Trip', the individual who recommended jet surfing to Jeno and Jaemin was none other than their SM Entertainment sunbae artist, EXO's Suho. Make sure to catch Jeno and Jaemin on this week's 'Battle Trip', airing on August 10 at 9:15 PM KST!

  1. Jaemin
  2. NCT Dream
  3. Jeno
1 1,515 Share 80% Upvoted

1

jamietkh64 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Duo CP☺️🤭🤗 Jeno&Jaemin in jet surfing face-off with another duo actress. Jeez that's def an interesting watch. Will try to catch the KBS2 tv travel prog😊. Luv to watch J&J warm loving interactions with each other regardless what other say bromance or CP or whatever. In current state of not so good so unsecured world affair we need to see more love. Our Kpop idols & their music singing are leading the way of exemplary show of genuine love for & among one another. And don't deny them of that openly display of affection!!!🧡💛💜💗💘💞💕❤💜💙💘💚

Share
V
BTS' V releases MV for 'Winter Bear'
14 hours ago   27   27,150

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND