NCT Dream's Jeno & Jaemin to go jet surfing on this week's 'Battle Trip'

On this week's broadcast of KBS2's travel variety series 'Battle Trip', NCT Dream's Jeno and Jaemin will try out jet surfing on the shores of the Donghae sea!

In a new set of still cuts ahead of this week's episode, Jeno and Jaemin can be seen rocking some black surfing suits, as well as out in the water with go-pros following their action-filled adventures. Jeno and Jaemin will be facing off as actresses Yoo Hye Ri and Choi Soo Rin on 'Battle Trip' with their very own 'Dreamy tour'.

According to 'Battle Trip', the individual who recommended jet surfing to Jeno and Jaemin was none other than their SM Entertainment sunbae artist, EXO's Suho. Make sure to catch Jeno and Jaemin on this week's 'Battle Trip', airing on August 10 at 9:15 PM KST!

