Red Velvet members talk about their ideal type men + Irene reveals her dislike for raw seafood

On August 29, Red Velvet members Wendy, Irene, Seulgi, and Yeri appeared as guests on MBC FM4U radio 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope'! Joy was unable to attend due to another schedule.

During the radio show, DJ Kim Shin Young told the story of how Red Velvet and Celeb Five recently ate tteokbokki together in a music show waiting room. The members then discussed one another's eating habits, commenting that Yeri and Seulgi tend to eat whatever they want to eat.

Irene, who shared that she must eat Korean food no matter what for each meal, surprised listeners by revealing that she dislikes foods like crab jejang (raw fermented crab) or raw small octopus. She explained, "I'm not good with foods that have a mushy consistency." Wendy named some Korean dishes she has yet to try, like "Gamja-tang (potato pork stew), sundae stew (blood sausage stew), or chueo-tang (fresh fish stew)."





The Red Velvet members also described their ideal type of men, as coined comedian Park Myung Soo! "He looks very much like my dad. I always thought so when I saw him on TV. My dad doesn't agree though. [Park Myung Soo] has a gentle air, and the warm air of a dad. I felt the same air when I met him in person," Wendy specified. Yeri said, "I'm watching an American drama right now and there's a gentle male character. I'm obsessed right now," while Irene agreed that a gentle, caring-style is more her type. Seulgi answered, "I like Ethan Hawke from 'Before Sunrise'. I like gentle types too."

