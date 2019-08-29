ATEEZ members get real excited explaining how great Jongho is at breaking fruit in their 'Young Hollywood' interview!

Rookie boy group ATEEZ recently visited the 'Young Hollywood' studio for an English interview!

First off, the members calmly introduced themselves, the meaning of their group name, the meaning of their fanclub name, as well as their overall concept of "Treasure". But while naming some of their personal treasures, the members pointed out that Jongho's "treasures" included lip balm and apples!

The ATEEZ members all chimed in excitedly to explain how great Jongho is at breaking not just apples, but watermelons, and more! The boys then continued to brighten up the interview with their upbeat energy, showing off some of their hidden talents, discussing their 1st place trophy on 'M! Countdown', etc. Check out the full 1st part of ATEEZ's 'Young Hollywood' interview above!