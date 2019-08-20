'Newlyweds Diary' staff member's comments on Ahn Jae Hyun & Goo Hye Sun get spotlight after their divorce

A 'Newlyweds Diary' staff member's comments on Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun have come to light once again after the news of their divorce.



'Newlyweds Diary' followed Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun during their newlywed days in 2017, and the couple gained a lot of fans from the reality series. Writer Kim Dae Joo made comments during the show's press conference that have made headlines once again.



The staff member expressed, "Goo Hye Sun suffered. Ahn Jae Hyun was shown as the world's romanticist on 'Newlyweds Diary', but he made mistakes that most husbands make. He doesn't have sense, and he says things he shouldn't say," adding, "They say Ahn Jae Hyun is romantic, but he's a realistic husband as well. It seems like he'd do everything in the world for her, but he's a husband like every other one. I'm personally bothered when I see Ahn Jae Hyun. He's the kind of husband who makes you think, 'You made the fight big right now. You shouldn't do a surprise event, but sit down and talk and listen to her.'"



In related news, HB Entertainment CEO Moon Bo Mi has been wrapped up in rumors regarding her involvement in Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun's divorce.

