New MBC drama 'July Found By Chance' reveals first still cuts of SF9's Rowoon & Kim Hye Yoon

MBC's upcoming Wed-Thurs drama series 'July Found By Chance' has dropped first still cuts of male lead SF9's Rowoon, and female lead Kim Hye Yoon!

Based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name, 'July Found By Chance' tells the story of high school students who learn that they're not real, but characters in a fictional story. Despite the fact that her fate is pre-determined by the writer of her story, female lead Eun Dan Oh (Kim Hye Yoon) decides to ignore this fate, making herself the main character of her own story.

In the drama, Rowoon is expected to play the role of a remote, nameless extra in the "story", Number 13. He lives on aimlessly as student Number 13 of class 7, year 2, until he meets Eun Dan Oh. How do you think Rowoon will react once he finds out that he's extra character Number 13 of a fictional story?





As mentioned above, actress Kim Hye Yoon takes on the role of Eun Dan Oh - the only daughter of a rich family, but not the "main character" of the "story". One day, she notices strange phenomena happening around her, ultimately realizing that she's a side character in a fictional story.

You can look forward to this unique, new youth romance series when it premieres this September on MBC!

