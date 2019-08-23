ATEEZ members meet Ronald Mcdonald at KCON LA

Rookie K-pop boy band ATEEZ met a familiar face, Ronald McDonald, Chief Happiness Officer of the Golden Arches, at KCON LA over the past weekend.

The group crossed paths with Ronald McDonald as they were walking around the convention floor, took photos together and were treated to McDonald’s branded goodies.

McDonald’s has been a long-time supporter and sponsor of KCON and for the Los Angeles stop of the hugely popular event, convention attendees had the opportunity to sample World Famous Fries® and ice cream, try their hand at winning branded goodies through a retro-style arcade machine, and create their K-pop album cover.

ATEEZ weren’t the only stars to stop by the McDonald’s booth either. K-pop star Kevin Woo played games with Ronald McDonald and influencers Steven Lim, Mike Chen, Megan Lee, and Mike Bow held their own meet and greets with fans.

Check out some photos of ATEEZ below.