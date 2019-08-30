BTS, TWICE, & Red Velvet rank in the top 3 in idol group brand values for August

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released a list of brand value rankings for K-Pop idols groups in the month of August, according to big data analysis.



From July 29 through August 30, 2019, the Institute analyzed 169,420,140 pieces of date of approximately 100 idol groups, including participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc.



In 1st place came BTS with a total of 16,312,034 points. TWICE followed behind in 2nd place with 7,859,250 points, followed by Red Velvet in 3rd with 6,569,438 points.



From 4th through 10th place are, in order: ITZY, BLACKPINK, MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl, Girls' Generation, IZ*ONE, and Lovelyz.



