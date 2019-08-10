Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Seventeen members walk on hands, play the clarinet, wrestle with Kang Ho Dong, & more on 'Knowing Brothers'

Seventeen members 'turnt up' at 'Knowing Brothers's studio.

On August 10, the 13-member boy group guested on the JTBC variety show for the first time since their debut. Throughout the episode, audiences gasped and 'LOL-ed' as almost all of the member took turns showcasing their amazing variety skills with athletic, musical, and other abilities.

For example, member Joshua stunned everyone by walking perfectly on his hands; 'genius composer' Woozi played the soothing clarinet, and leader S.Coups -- well-known for his strength -- foot-wrestled with Kang Ho Dong!

In addition to these talents, other members sang a heartfelt ballad, showed off their 'aegyo', rapped freestyle, and more.

Check out all the videos above and below!

My boy woozi plays the clarinet just like me omg T_T

Jun x Heechul was iconic xD

