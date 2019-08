X1 has released individual teaser images for Song Hyeong Jun.

For the outdoor cut, Song Hyeong Jun rests among a grassy field with a transparent umbrella to escape the summer rain. In the other image, he sits across from his own self, as was the theme for all the other members' teaser images as well.

With less than ten days left, X1 is busily preparing to drop their official debut album, 'Emergency: Quantum Leap'. Stay tuned until August 27 for the full release!