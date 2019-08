Former JBJ member Longguo is gearing up for his second mini-album release!

His official Twitter account released the promotion schedule today. The popular idol star rose to prominence in the first edition of 'Produce 101' for male trainees and has since been promoting as an idol. The image teases a peaceful picnic scene, implying that the album will soft and sentimental as well. The album is set to release on August 29.

Check the promotion schedule out below. Are you excited?