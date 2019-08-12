Song Kang Ho becomes the 1st Asian actor to receive 'Excellence Award' at 'Locarno International Film Festival'

Back on August 12, veteran actor Song Kang Ho of 'Parasite' received the 'Excellence Award' at the 72nd annual 'Locarno International Film Festival' - becoming the first Asian actor to receive the honor.



The 'Excellence Award' recognizes actors and actresses who contributed to the growth of the international film scene. Furthermore, it was revealed that Song Kang Ho's honoring as the 'Excellence Award' at 'Locarno' was decided even before the premiere of his latest film 'Parasite' at the '2019 Cannes Film Festival' - where the production, directed by Bong Joon Ho, received the Palme d'Or.

Congratulations, Song Kang Ho!

