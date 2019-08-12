Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss

Song Kang Ho becomes the 1st Asian actor to receive 'Excellence Award' at 'Locarno International Film Festival'

Back on August 12, veteran actor Song Kang Ho of 'Parasite' received the 'Excellence Award' at the 72nd annual 'Locarno International Film Festival' - becoming the first Asian actor to receive the honor. 

The 'Excellence Award' recognizes actors and actresses who contributed to the growth of the international film scene. Furthermore, it was revealed that Song Kang Ho's honoring as the 'Excellence Award' at 'Locarno' was decided even before the premiere of his latest film 'Parasite' at the '2019 Cannes Film Festival' - where the production, directed by Bong Joon Ho, received the Palme d'Or.

Congratulations, Song Kang Ho!

Not even the first Korean, but the first ASIAN to receive this award. What an accomplishment!

HIm in 'Hindsight', 'Face Reader', 'A Taxi Driver' and the rest are on my list of movie re-runs. This award is one of many he had been having since his 96's Grand Bell Award. He needs a walk-in trophies display room. Congrats!

