Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

10

7

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Yoo Ah In shaves his head + netizens give cold reactions

AKP STAFF

Actor Yoo Ah In was once incredibly beloved by netizens for his good looks and talent, but it seems like public opinion is tilting negatively towards him.

Yoo Ah In recently made an Instagram update on August 14 showing off his newly shaved head. He is seen sitting in the summer heat in a simple outfit and intense expression. 

Netizens have been reacting unfavorably, saying:

"I have no idea why he would shave his head."

"He looks like a criminal."

"Speechless."

"He keeps getting stranger."

"He looks like a thug."

What do you think of the reactions? 

  1. Yoo Ah In
11 6,950 Share 59% Upvoted

2

Canucks4Life2,269 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

Let's be real, after his many SNS controversies there are always going to be people who comment negatively on everything he posts no matter what it is.

Not saying it's right or wrong just saying that's the reality of the situation that it has nothing to do with the picture and everything to do with it just being him.

Share

1

michinpabo644 pts 21 minutes ago 1
21 minutes ago

107k likes yet the negative comments is the takeaway. Doesn't add up. lol

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND