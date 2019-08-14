Yoo Ah In shaves his head + netizens give cold reactions

Actor Yoo Ah In was once incredibly beloved by netizens for his good looks and talent, but it seems like public opinion is tilting negatively towards him.

Yoo Ah In recently made an Instagram update on August 14 showing off his newly shaved head. He is seen sitting in the summer heat in a simple outfit and intense expression.

Netizens have been reacting unfavorably, saying:

"I have no idea why he would shave his head."

"He looks like a criminal."

"Speechless."

"He keeps getting stranger."

"He looks like a thug."

What do you think of the reactions?




