Kim Soo Hyun spotted visiting IU & Yeo Jin Goo on the set of 'Hotel Del Luna' with a coffee cart gift

Actor Kim Soo Hyun, who was discharged from his mandatory military service just back on July 1, was spotted paying a surprise visit to the filming set of tvN's 'Hotel Del Luna'!

On July 16, 'Hotel Del Luna's male lead Yeo Jin Goo wrote via his Instagram, "What a surprise!!! Soo Hyunnie hyung!!! Thank you so very much!!! Hyung~ I'll receive good energy from you and work even harder!!!!!" The star also posted a series of photos posing in front of a loaded coffee cart with Kim Soo Hyun as well as his co-star, IU.

IU likewise shared similar, group photos with herself, Yeo Jin Goo, and Kim Soo Hyun on her own Instagram, writing, "Baek Seung Chan-sshi's hotel field trip." In both posts, Kim Soo Hyun can be seen dressed casually, making funny poses next to his good friends.

Kim Soo Hyun previously worked with IU in KBS2's 'Producer', and with Yeo Jin Goo in MBC's 'The Moon That Embraces The Sun'. The actor also worked with Oh Choong Hwan PD of 'Hotel Del Luna' in SBS's 'You Who Came From The Stars'.