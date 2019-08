Solo artist Kim Chung Ha will be participating as a featuring artist in singer/song-writer Grizzly's new single, "Run".

In addition to promoting as a singer/song-writer himself, Grizzly is known as a composer and producer, having worked with Kim Chung Ha by composing her debut single "Week" as well as "Remind of You".

Grizzly x Kim Chung Ha's upcoming single "Run" is reportedly a summery, synth pop genre. You can look forward to the single release online this August 22!