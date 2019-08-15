Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

Lee Dong Wook bares his pure white skin in 3 unique covers for 'Nylon'

AKP STAFF

In light of his 20th anniversary since debuting as an actor, Lee Dong Wook partnered up with 'Nylon' magazine for three very unique cover pictorials!

In the three unique covers, Lee Dong Wook depicts different styles including simple and comfortable, sexy, as well as mystical, topped with displays of his pure, white skin tone. The upcoming September issue of 'Nylon' will contain approximately 24 pages of Lee Dong Wook's cover pictorial and interview, where the actor discussed successfully wrapping up 'Produce X 101'. 

Check out a preview of each of the covers below. 

  1. Lee Dong Wook
0 1,834 Share 100% Upvoted
Jackson
RESPECT ✊ JACKSON WANG
4 hours ago   25   8,129
BTS
BTS songs that sent strong social messages
2 hours ago   2   4,443
BTS, V
BTS V and Yeontan want to join The #Vimpsons
6 hours ago   13   13,174
BTS
BTS songs that sent strong social messages
2 hours ago   2   4,443

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND