Lee Dong Wook bares his pure white skin in 3 unique covers for 'Nylon'

In light of his 20th anniversary since debuting as an actor, Lee Dong Wook partnered up with 'Nylon' magazine for three very unique cover pictorials!

In the three unique covers, Lee Dong Wook depicts different styles including simple and comfortable, sexy, as well as mystical, topped with displays of his pure, white skin tone. The upcoming September issue of 'Nylon' will contain approximately 24 pages of Lee Dong Wook's cover pictorial and interview, where the actor discussed successfully wrapping up 'Produce X 101'.





Check out a preview of each of the covers below.