'1 Night, 2 Days' reportedly confirmed for season 4 return by end of this year, led by 'Happy Together' PD

According to reports on August 29, KBS2's '1 Night, 2 Days' has recently confirmed its return with season 4.

One insider revealed, "['1 Night, 2 Days' season 4] will be produced by Bang Geul PD [of 'Happy Together'], with additional team members currently under discussion. The new season is expected to return some time in late fall or early winter. For sure, they do not plan to wait until next year."

However, media reports claim that season 4 of the popular program will likely consist of a new cast of members, or at least a combination of old and new members. Meanwhile, '1 Night, 2 Days' is considered one of KBS's most popular variety programs, celebrating its 12th anniversary this year.

