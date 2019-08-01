Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

'1 Night, 2 Days' reportedly confirmed for season 4 return by end of this year, led by 'Happy Together' PD

AKP STAFF

According to reports on August 29, KBS2's '1 Night, 2 Days' has recently confirmed its return with season 4. 

One insider revealed, "['1 Night, 2 Days' season 4] will be produced by Bang Geul PD [of 'Happy Together'], with additional team members currently under discussion. The new season is expected to return some time in late fall or early winter. For sure, they do not plan to wait until next year." 

However, media reports claim that season 4 of the popular program will likely consist of a new cast of members, or at least a combination of old and new members. Meanwhile, '1 Night, 2 Days' is considered one of KBS's most popular variety programs, celebrating its 12th anniversary this year. 

imthatasianguy60 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

meeehh probably wont last long enough

taichou_san893 pts 26 minutes ago 1
26 minutes ago

wait what? what wrong with old pd?

