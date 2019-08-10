Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon to make a cameo appearance in drama 'Be Melodramatic' this week

Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon will be making a cameo appearance in JTBC's ongoing drama series, 'Be Melodramatic'!

For her cameo, Kim Do Yeon will take on the role of a gorgeous, popular girl group member/actress - ready to bend main characters Han Joo (Han Ji Eun) and Jae Hoon (Gong Myung) to her every will with her top celebrity demeanor.



Meanwhile, 'Be Melodramatic' starring Chun Woo Hee, Jeon Yeo Bin, Ahn Jae Hong, Gong Myung, and more, is a romantic comedy, centered around the lives of 3 women in their thirties, their love lives, and their real-life gossip.

Catch the next episode of 'Be Melodramatic' with cameo Kim Do Yeon on August 10 at 10:50 PM KST!