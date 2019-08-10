Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon to make a cameo appearance in drama 'Be Melodramatic' this week

AKP STAFF

Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon will be making a cameo appearance in JTBC's ongoing drama series, 'Be Melodramatic'!

For her cameo, Kim Do Yeon will take on the role of a gorgeous, popular girl group member/actress - ready to bend main characters Han Joo (Han Ji Eun) and Jae Hoon (Gong Myung) to her every will with her top celebrity demeanor.

Meanwhile, 'Be Melodramatic' starring Chun Woo Hee, Jeon Yeo BinAhn Jae Hong, Gong Myung, and more, is a romantic comedy, centered around the lives of 3 women in their thirties, their love lives, and their real-life gossip. 

Catch the next episode of 'Be Melodramatic' with cameo Kim Do Yeon on August 10 at 10:50 PM KST!

kentv213 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

As strikingly beautiful as Kim Doyeon is, I am surprised we haven't seen her acting more. I'm wondering if her height works against her in acting where she is as tall or taller in flats than many actors and likely towers over many in heels, or whether her acting just isn't high enough quality to be in more than cameo roles.

Gold_Chilli262 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Ohh I expect great things from this lovely lady. 😁

