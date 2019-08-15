Kang Daniel and TWICE Jihyo's past interactions become a hot topic

Kang Daniel and TWICE Jihyo's past interactions have become a hot topic online.



Kang Daniel and Jihyo's labels confirmed the two idols are dating after Dispatch released a report, and fans have had varying responses since then. On August 15, photos of the couple at the '2019 33rd Golden Disc Awards' made their way around online community sites, and some fans are saying they knew something was going on behind the scenes.



As you can see below, Jihyo is sitting behind Kang Daniel. She seems to be interested in what the idol star is looking while, while he stealthily looks at her with a compact mirror.



Stay tuned for updates on Kang Daniel, Jihyo, and TWICE.



