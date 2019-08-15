Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Kang Daniel and TWICE Jihyo's past interactions become a hot topic

Kang Daniel and TWICE Jihyo's past interactions have become a hot topic online.

Kang Daniel and Jihyo's labels confirmed the two idols are dating after Dispatch released a report, and fans have had varying responses since then. On August 15, photos of the couple at the '2019 33rd Golden Disc Awards' made their way around online community sites, and some fans are saying they knew something was going on behind the scenes.

As you can see below, Jihyo is sitting behind Kang Daniel. She seems to be interested in what the idol star is looking while, while he stealthily looks at her with a compact mirror.

Stay tuned for updates on Kang Daniel, Jihyo, and TWICE.

19

Sminsky263 pts 20 hours ago 11
20 hours ago

Actually Daniel is so pitiful. Knowing that his ex-agency sold his exclusive contract to a 3rd party, he sued his agency. The court upheld that Daniel is right and suspended his contract. His agency through their broadcasting network pressured other broadcast stations into barring Daniel from appearance in Music and variety shows, kpop events etc and now using his dating to diminish him. By doing this, the agency disregard the court conclusion that Daniel has done no wrong. Isn’t it big corporation Bullying?

morgue12 pts 19 hours ago 3
19 hours ago

Besides all the dumb drama, you have to admit that the compact mirror thing is pretty cute~

