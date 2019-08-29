JTBC's 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' reveals sunny, youthful new main cast posters!

JTBC's upcoming Mon-Tues drama series 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' has released a set of bright, youthful main cast posters, ahead of its premiere!

In one poster, the members of Joseon's first ever marriage consultation agency including Ma Hoon (Kim Min Jae), Gae Ddong (Gong Seung Yeon), Lee Soo (Seo Ji Hoon), and Go Young Soo (Park Ji Hoon) confidently promise to provide every single male and woman in Joseon a solution to the issue of marriage.

In another poster, a mysterious and cunning young noble Do Joon (Byun Woo Seok) and a smart, calculating woman with severely high taste in men, Kang Ji Hwan (Go Won Hee), join the marriage agency's members together for a sun-lit picture of youth and romance.

You can tune in to this newest historical fiction romance 'Joseon Marriage Agency' come this September 16, at 9:30 PM KST on JTBC!