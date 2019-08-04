'Hotel Del Luna' breaks its own record this week with highest viewer ratings yet for the series

'Hotel Del Luna's surprise cliffhanger ending this week made it the number one show in its time slot as it set new records for its highest viewership ratings, with an average of 9.1% and at its peak 10.1% in viewership.

The show's target audience viewership also recorded its own highest numbers with the target audience making up an average of 7.8% and up to 8.7% of the audience this week.These are considered top-notch numbers for both an independent and national TV network.

'Hotel Del Luna' continues its upward trend as it consistently surpasses the ratings of its time slot predecessor, 'Arthdal Chronicles', and steadily climbs its way towards the 10-percent range in average viewership.

'Hotel Del Luna' airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00PM KST.

