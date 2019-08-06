Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Tiffany Young unveils full calendar for her 18-city 'Magnetic Moon' tour in North America

Tiffany Young is going on on an 18-city, North American tour this fall!

The singer has just unveiled the full 18-city calendar of her upcoming 2019 'Magnetic Moon' tour, which kicks off in San Francisco this October 25, before heading off to cities like Vancouver, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Houston, and more, ending in Los Angeles on November 21. 

Check out the calendar below and see which cities you want to see Tiffany Young, performing her newest single "Magnetic Moon" plus much more! For more information, visit here

As_if67 2 days ago
2 days ago

Have to praise Tiffany for determination and work ethic.

With SNSD she played to crowds of 50,000 in Tokyo dome. So starting over (& starting small) singing to hundreds is humbling. And I have the greatest respect for her doing that.

Good luck Fany - wish you the best!

4

hreyA_onEViP 2 days ago
2 days ago

Yaaayyy Brooklyn. But queen deserves more.

