GFRIEND's Yerin sends coffee truck to 'Show! Music Core' set to cheer on Red Velvet's Joy and A Pink's Hayoung

The friendship between the 96-line idols is still going strong!

On August 24, GFRIEND's Yerin sent a coffee truck to the MBC set to cheer on her two close friends, Red Velvet's Joy and A Pink's Hayoung, as they appeared to perform on that day's episode of music program 'Show! Music Core.'

Joy shared images of her and Hayoung standing in front of the truck through stories on her personal Instagram account. In the pictures, the girls not only pose for fun selfies, but reveal custom '96 Forever' stickers that feature Yerin's face.

"My Young-Youngies," Yerin's banner above the coffee truck read. "Congratulations on your debut and comeback! I love you a lot. 96 forever!"

Meanwhile, Hayoung is currently promoting her solo debut single "Don't Make Me Laugh," while Red Velvet has just recently come back with "Umpah Umpah."

Check out more pictures of the coffee truck below!



