Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin + cast and crew of 'Love's Crash Landing' to begin filming in Switzerland next week

The cast and crew of tvN's upcoming Sat-Sun drama 'Love's Crash Landing', including Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Jung Hyun, and more, will kick off filming next week in Zürich, Switzerland!



According to reports on August 24, many of the drama's filming staff members headed off to Switzerland as early as August 22. Official filming involving the drama's main cast members Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, and Seo Ji Hye will begin on August 26.

Meanwhile, 'Love's Crash Landing' tells the thrilling love story of an upper-class heiress who becomes involved in a paragliding accident, crash landing in North Korea. One North Korean soldier finds her and attempts to hide her from the authorities. The drama garnered attention early on due to the fact that actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin would be working together again approximately a year after their film 'Negotiation'.



'Love's Crash Landing' is expected to premiere some time at the end of this year. Are you looking forward to it?