'Produce X 101's Kim Min Kyu boasts soft, pure visuals in 'Dazed' photoshoot

Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Kim Min Kyu took part in a soft, calming photoshoot with 'Dazed and Confused' magazine!

In his recently released preview cuts, Kim Min Kyu delivers pure, relaxing vibes with a calm expression and serene visuals. Even in an extremely close-up shot, Kim Min Kyu maintains a relaxed expression, boasting clean, unblemished skin and delicate features.

Regarding the opportunity to try different photoshoots and fashion styles, Kim Min Kyu commented, "I've always wanted to show different transformations of myself. I'm having fun trying out fashion styles I never even knew about before."

You can find Kim Min Kyu's full pictorial and interview in the September issue of 'Dazed'!