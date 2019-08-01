Block B's U-Kwon breaks it down in MV teaser for HaHa & Skull's comeback single 'Shot Dem'

HaHa and Skull's reggae duo RGP is returning with a new single titled "Shot Dem", featuring Koonta and M.TySON as well as Block B's U-Kwon as a choreographer.

Previously, U-Kwon became acquainted with HaHa and Skull through broadcast promotions. The reggae duo then asked the Block B member to create the choreography for their upcoming single "Shot Dem", to which U-Kwon agreed. Then, while visiting the MV filming set to cheer on RGP's comeback, U-Kwon ended up appearing in their MV as well!





Watch U-Kwon break it down in the MV teaser for RGP's "Shot Dem" above! The full single and MV drop August 2 at 12 PM KST.

