Former AKB48 member Juri Takahashi put into awkward position at Rocket Punch's debut showcase

Rocket Punch's Juri Takahashi was put into an awkward position after being asked to comment on the current South Korea-Japan trade wars.



Juri Takahashi is known to have been a former member of popular Japanese girl group AKB48 before her debut with Rocket Punch, and she commented on her Korean debut at Rocket Punch's debut showcase on August 7. She expressed, "To me, a challenge is very important. I wanted to challenge myself to something new, so I came to Korea."

She continued, "Woollim Entertainment contacted me every day, and I told them I wanted to debut in Korea. My agency also said they would cheer on my new challenge, and I ended up coming to Korea. I also had a lot of interest in Woollim Entertainment in the past, so I trusted them."



However, things went awry when one reporter asked Juri to comment on the ongoing South Korea-Japan trade and boycott issues. Rocket Punch's showcase host responded, "It's a sensitive issue, so it's too difficult to respond. I apologize and ask for your understanding. We'd be thankful if you only ask questions related to their album."



Netizens responded, "Why did the reporter do that? Doesn't he know have any sense," "Why would he ask that? She's a rookie who just debuted," and more.





In related news, Rocket Punch just made their debut with "Bim Bam Bum".