ITZY's Lia and Chaeryeong get emotional enough to cry on 'Weekly Idol'

ITZY's Lia and Chaeryeong got emotional enough to cry on 'Weekly Idol'.



On the August 7th episode of MBC Every1's 'Weekly Idol', ITZY featured as guests, and in the 'search window' segment, Chaeryeong revealed she's not the kind of person who's unable to take compliments. First up in the compliment challenge were Lia and Chaeryeong, and Lia told her, "You're a very precious person. Our Chaeryeong is always beautiful."



Chaeryeong suddenly got emotional and shed tears, surprising everyone. Lia exclaimed, "You're cying? You're really crying," only to end up crying herself.



How sweet!



