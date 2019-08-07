Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

ITZY's Lia and Chaeryeong get emotional enough to cry on 'Weekly Idol'

ITZY's Lia and Chaeryeong got emotional enough to cry on 'Weekly Idol'.

On the August 7th episode of MBC Every1's 'Weekly Idol', ITZY featured as guests, and in the 'search window' segment, Chaeryeong revealed she's not the kind of person who's unable to take compliments. First up in the compliment challenge were Lia and Chaeryeong, and Lia told her, "You're a very precious person. Our Chaeryeong is always beautiful."

Chaeryeong suddenly got emotional and shed tears, surprising everyone. Lia exclaimed, "You're cying? You're really crying," only to end up crying herself.


How sweet!

It must have been hard on her, she received so much hate for the way she looks on social media. Beauty or not (I think she looks beautiful) why do people think beauty must be one way or another, or if you are not up to their standards you are ugly and undeserving to be seen on TV? She's a healthy young girl, quite muscled at that, she has a nice, cheerful smile, a pleasant personality as I have seen, no reason to be ashamed of anything that she has.

Sweet tears of joy. A very precious moment for the girls. 😄

