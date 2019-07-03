Japan's restriction of exported tech goods to Korea causes discomfort among fans of idol groups with Japanese members

Back on July 1, Japan's government confirmed a restriction of specific technology goods being exported to South Korea. Reportedly, these restrictions include "fluorinated polyimide, used in smartphone displays, and photoresist as well as high-purity hydrogen fluoride, used in semi-conductor production".

As a result, many netizens have started a boycott movement, saying no to consumption of Japanese goods sold in Korea (popular brands being listed in the boycott include: Japanese beers, automobiles, ASICS, UNIQLO, SK2, Shiseido, 7-Eleven, etc) as well as tourism in Japan, plus more.

With escalating criticism toward Japan's economic decision, idol fans are also seeing a negative effect - more specifically, idol groups with Japanese members. The most prominently named groups include TWICE and IZ*ONE, with lesser mentions of NCT 127, Pentagon, GWSN, and more. Even before this particular incident, many anti-fans of the above groups take advantage of fluctuating Korea-Japan relations to spread negativity about Japanese idol group members promoting in Korea.

Meanwhile, Koreans have also begun a Blue House petition demanding the Korean government's retaliation against Japan's recent economic decision, garnering over 10,000 signatures.

