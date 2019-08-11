G.O and actress Choi Ye Seul reveal their wedding photos

G.O's fiancee and actress Choi Ye Seul shared their wedding photos on Choi Ye Seul's Instagram.





On August 9, Choi Ye Seul revealed that she's suffering from glaucoma. On August 11th, she shared the above photo with the message, "Thank you for your concern and support. I'll take care of myself. Our wedding photos are out. Would it be okay if I share them with you, one by one?" She has shared another picture, as shown below.

In other news, G.O and Choi Ye Seul are officially tying the knot in September.