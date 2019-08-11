Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

13

2

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

G.O and actress Choi Ye Seul reveal their wedding photos

AKP STAFF

G.O's fiancee and actress Choi Ye Seul shared their wedding photos on Choi Ye Seul's Instagram. 

On August 9, Choi Ye Seul revealed that she's suffering from glaucoma. On August 11th, she shared the above photo with the message, "Thank you for your concern and support. I'll take care of myself. Our wedding photos are out. Would it be okay if I share them with you, one by one?" She has shared another picture, as shown below. 

In other news, G.O and Choi Ye Seul are officially tying the knot in September.

  1. G.O
  2. CHOI YE SEUL
1 19,565 Share 87% Upvoted

2

cupidkyumi152 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

They look so happy with each other. Wishing them a long and blessed marriage!

Share
EVERGLOW
EVERGLOW releases tracklist for 'HUSH'
2 hours ago   2   1,656
EVERGLOW
EVERGLOW releases tracklist for 'HUSH'
2 hours ago   2   1,656

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND