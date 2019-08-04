Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 4 days ago

Bora shares photos from backstage at Tiffany Young's recent Seoul concert

Bora shared her adorable friendship with Tiffany Young in a recent Instagram update.

On August 4, the former SISTAR member shared a set of photos of the two girls back stage at Tiffany Young's recent Seoul concert, captioning the image with: "Our Fany, what more is there to say! Thank you for the awesome performance."

In response to the post, Tiffany commented through her own Instagram account with a simple "I love you" and a purple heart, playing off the fact that Bora's name means 'purple' in Korean. 

Meanwhile, Tiffany Young's solo concert 'Open Heart Eve' was held on August 3 at Seoul's YES24 Live Hall. Other celebrity attendees included Uhm Jung Hwa and Tiffany's fellow Girls' Generation members Sooyoung and Seohyun.

Check out Bora's Instagram post below!

guest_baby-382 pts 4 days ago 1
4 days ago

cute! Bora has always been very close with SNSD sometimes I feel she is the missing member. Lol.

2

Luxorris13 pts 4 days ago 0
4 days ago

I was just wondering some time ago if Bora is still really close with Fanny, since they were like the biggest BFFs in the industry and since their last comebacks with their groups I didn't see them often with each other. Not only Bora is really close with Fanny and all of SNSD (truly 10th member) but also other girls of SISTAR are more than colleagues, they were always supporting each other comebacks etc. I mean when Taeyeon had her debut every SISTAR girl was posting on their insta about it. I love friendship between these two groups, and I feel like SM had great respect for SISTAR and Starship.

