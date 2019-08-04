Bora shares photos from backstage at Tiffany Young's recent Seoul concert

Bora shared her adorable friendship with Tiffany Young in a recent Instagram update.
On August 4, the former SISTAR member shared a set of photos of the two girls back stage at Tiffany Young's recent Seoul concert, captioning the image with: "Our Fany, what more is there to say! Thank you for the awesome performance."
In response to the post, Tiffany commented through her own Instagram account with a simple "I love you" and a purple heart, playing off the fact that Bora's name means 'purple' in Korean.
Meanwhile, Tiffany Young's solo concert 'Open Heart Eve' was held on August 3 at Seoul's YES24 Live Hall. Other celebrity attendees included Uhm Jung Hwa and Tiffany's fellow Girls' Generation members Sooyoung and Seohyun.
Check out Bora's Instagram post below!
