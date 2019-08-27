Actors Ryu Joon Yeol & Kim Tae Ri to reunite for new sci-fi film series by star director Choi Dong Hoon

Actor Ryu Joon Yeol and actress Kim Tae Ri of 2018 film 'Little Forest' will be reuniting in a completely different setting - for a new sci-fi film series by director Choi Dong Hoon.

On August 27, both Ryu Joon Yeol and Kim Tae Ri's labels, C-Jes Entertainment and J.Wide Company, confirmed to media outlets that the two stars will be working with director Choi Dong Hoon for his new film. Star director Choi Dong Hoon is well-known for 'Tazza' (2006), 'The Thieves' (2012), 'Assassination' (2015), and more. Previously, the director was working on a new production with actor Kim Woo Bin, but due to Kim Woo Bin's illness, the project was pushed aside for a later time.

Now, director Choi is reportedly starting a two-part film series based on the topic of aliens. With lead actors Ryu Joon Yeol and Kim Tae Ri confirmed, the director is expected to reveal more details about his new series soon.

Did you see Ryu Joon Yeol and Kim Tae Ri in 'Little Forest'?