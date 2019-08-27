X1 reportedly facing issues appearing on 'Music Bank' + label responds

According to reports on August 27, project group X1 of Mnet's 'Produce X 101' has run into issues with their debut stage on KBS2's 'Music Bank'.

The boys of X1 are scheduled to release their 1st mini album 'Quantum Leap' on August 27 at 6 PM KST. It seems that the group was also scheduled to make a set of debut stages following the album release this week on upcoming music programs; however, reports today stated that unlike their predecessors like IOI, Wanna One, and IZ*ONE, X1 will not be able to perform on 'Music Bank'.

Media outlets pinpointed Mnet's current suspicions of vote rigging as the key reason behind the issues. When contacted regarding the matter, representatives from X1's label simply relayed, "We are currently discussing the matter of X1's appearance with the broadcasting station."



Do you want to see X1 perform their debut title track "Flash" on major broadcasting station music programs?