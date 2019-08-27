Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

X1 reportedly facing issues appearing on 'Music Bank' + label responds

AKP STAFF

According to reports on August 27, project group X1 of Mnet's 'Produce X 101' has run into issues with their debut stage on KBS2's 'Music Bank'. 

The boys of X1 are scheduled to release their 1st mini album 'Quantum Leap' on August 27 at 6 PM KST. It seems that the group was also scheduled to make a set of debut stages following the album release this week on upcoming music programs; however, reports today stated that unlike their predecessors like IOI, Wanna One, and IZ*ONE, X1 will not be able to perform on 'Music Bank'. 

Media outlets pinpointed Mnet's current suspicions of vote rigging as the key reason behind the issues. When contacted regarding the matter, representatives from X1's label simply relayed, "We are currently discussing the matter of X1's appearance with the broadcasting station." 

Do you want to see X1 perform their debut title track "Flash" on major broadcasting station music programs?

  1. X1
7 10,273 Share 80% Upvoted

2

zeroli109 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

This is the same reason why X1 didn't get any other sponsors for ads because they want to keep their distance from X1 until the whole investigation is over. This is seriously giving them a disadvantage from other previous PRODUCE groups. Their only hope now is that their debut track is a HUGE BOP and people will then love them and don't even care about the issues.

Share

0

Nina14red1,906 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

There needs to be a way to hold those accountable for vote rigging without harming and punishing these poor guys.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Seventeen
Seventeen appear on FBE Youtube channel
15 hours ago   3   1,577

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND