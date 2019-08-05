Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Super Junior's Heechul & TWICE's Momo reportedly dating

According to reports on August 6, Super Junior's Heechul (36) and TWICE's Momo (23) have been dating for approximately 2 years. 

One media outlet reported on this day that Heechul and Momo became acquainted after appearing together on a variety show in 2017, then gradually grew into lovers afterward. In response to the reports, both JYP Entertainment and Label SJ have stated, "We are checking on the matter." 

Meanwhile, Momo previously appeared as the female lead in Heechul and Min Kyung Hoon's "Sweet Dream" MV. Stay tuned for updates. 

Eleutherna158 pts 2 days ago 2
2 days ago

Heechul is very private with his love life so I really think that if they were dating he wouldn't talk about her on TV like he does. They are probably just friends. That said he is a grown ass man and deserves love... Men or women, no judgement! 😊

sik_k_is_a_whore682 pts 2 days ago 5
2 days ago

Would I be surprised? No. Do I support? Yes. Heechul is a man of so many charms and Momo is a girl with so many talents. Dispatch couldn’t wait to hook us up with twice relationships this year.

Edit: just saw another article that jyp denied it. I’m disappointed.

