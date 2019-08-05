Super Junior's Heechul & TWICE's Momo reportedly dating

According to reports on August 6, Super Junior's Heechul (36) and TWICE's Momo (23) have been dating for approximately 2 years.

One media outlet reported on this day that Heechul and Momo became acquainted after appearing together on a variety show in 2017, then gradually grew into lovers afterward. In response to the reports, both JYP Entertainment and Label SJ have stated, "We are checking on the matter."

Meanwhile, Momo previously appeared as the female lead in Heechul and Min Kyung Hoon's "Sweet Dream" MV. Stay tuned for updates.

