B.I.G (Boys In Groove)'s Benji makes solo debut with 'Telephone' MV after 'Super Band' appearance

B.I.G (Boys In Groove)'s Benji has released a groovy MV for his solo debut single, "Telephone"!

Composed and written by Benji himself, the moody R&B single "Telephone" combines both Benji's smooth vocals with his upbeat English rap. This also marks Benji's first music release since his participation in JTBC's 'Super Band' earlier this year, where he garnered attention for his high energy as well as his abilities in vocals, instruments, etc.

Check out the quiet, blue MV for Benji's "Telephone" above.

