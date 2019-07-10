Yoochun's ex-fiancee Hwang Hana faces 2 years in prison for illegal drug case

Yoochun's ex-fiancee Hwang Hana is looking at 2 years in prison for her illegal drug case.



On July 10 at the Suwon District Court, prosecutors stated, "The defendant purchased and injected Philopon on several occasions. For the nature of the harmful crime, we request 2 years in prison and a fine of 2,200,560 Won ($1862.17 USD)."



Hwang Hana's lawyer responded, "She was detained in April, and she's been in the detention center for over 3 months reflecting on herself. We ask for a sentence that will allow her to live safely with her family and receive treatment. There's conflict in terms of some of the charges. It's because there are differences between the charges and her memory, not because she's denying the charges. She confessed to the police, so that she could prevent her accomplice from committing further offenses and so she could actively cooperate with police."



Hwang Hana herself also said in her final testimony: "I apologize for causing a societal issue, and I'm deeply reflecting. I'm ashamed thinking on my past wrongdoings, but I'm sincerely repenting. I resent myself for only being able to watch from the detention center as my family gets criticized and hurt. Living a detained life in jail made me realize the value of the freedom of everyday life. I'd like to receive treatment and return to society as a complete person. I also have plans to teach people who suffer drug addiction and eating disorders about the treatment I'll go through. Once again, I'm deeply reflecting on myself for breaking the law and causing a societal issue."

The sentencing trial is scheduled for July 19 KST.