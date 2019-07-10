B1A4's Baro to enlist for military service this month

B1A4's Baro is set to enlist for his mandatory military service this month.



On July 10, Baro's 'Level Up' co-star Sung Hoon revealed Baro will be enlisting on the 30th, and HODU&U Entertainment confirmed the news. The label stated, "Cha Sun Woo (Baro) is enlisting as an active-duty soldier on July 30."



MBN's 'Level Up' starring Sung Hoon, Han Bo Reum, and Baro premieres on July 10 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on Baro!