Yesung reveals that he's happy about his plastic surgery rumors

Most people would be offended by plastic surgery rumors, but this idol is taking them as a compliment!

Super Junior's Yesung participated in shooting for the 'THE STAR Magazine'. He appeared on the cover for which the theme was 'THE VOICE OF LOVE'. Yesung definitely embodied that concept with sexy and sentimental summer looks. He made sure during the shoot that every photo was of high quality, adjusting his poses to appear more professional.



In the interview following the photoshoot, Yesung talked about his solo releases, saying that he put in a lot of work in his album to the point where he liked his B-side tracks as much as his title track. He also talked about the comments on his appearance. Many netizens speculated on plastic surgery rumors, but instead of feeling hurt, Yesung said he felt good because he worked hard to take care of his visuals.

He stated "I felt happy when I heard the plastic surgery rumors. That means the reporters care about me!", eliciting laughter with his comments.

Check out the rest of the pictures from the photoshoot below!



