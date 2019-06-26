Super Junior's Yesung denies cosmetic surgery rumors

Super Junior's Yesung has denied recent cosmetic surgery rumors circulating after his recent comeback with "Pink Magic".



On the June 26th installment of MBC FM4U's 'Ji Suk Jin's Two O'Clock Date', DJ Ji Suk Jin asked whether he likes to take selfies, and Yesung said, "I'm not the type to take a lot of selfies often. My fans like selfies though, so I used to take them often in the past. Recently, I haven't been able to. I won't lose my initial drive."



When asked if he's ever heard he resembles Lee Jun Ki, the Super Junior member expressed, "I heard that a lot during the early days of my debut. I think it was because my hairstyle was similar to his." He added, "When I read my articles, I see a lot of comments that ask if I've undergone cosmetic surgery. I haven't done cosmetic surgery. I just worked hard on self-care. I've been on social media continuously, so if I had done plastic surgery, I wouldn't have been able to go on social media for a bit."



Have you heard Yesung's "Pink Magic" yet?

