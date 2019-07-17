Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Kim Woo Sung reveals tracklist for upcoming debut mini-album 'WOLF'

The Rose's Kim Woo Sung has released the tracklist for his debut mini-album 'WOLF'.

Kim Woo Sung became a subject of interest after ending in 4th place on JTBC's reality band competition show 'Superband'. He recently made the announcement that he would be releasing his solo debut mini-album and has been steadily releasing teaser content as he gears up to promote.

The title track of this album, "FACE", is also accompanied by 3 others and an instrumental. The mini-album's release date is July 25. 

I can't wait! 😍😍😍

