Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

'World Klass's next trainee Ricky from Hong Kong charms with his puppy dog smile

Ricky from Hong Kong is the 16th trainee unveiled ahead of the premiere of Mnet's new global idol survival program, 'World Klass'. 

Sporting a puppy dog smile, pale skin, and bright red hair, Ricky's specialty is in vocals. Ricky is one of 20 male trainees who will be competing in 'World Klass' this coming September, through a series of missions taking place in Seoul, New York, and Los Angeles. Among the 20 trainees, 10 winners will be chosen to debut in a global K-Pop boy group known as TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra). 


Only 4 more trainees left until all the 'World Klass' trainees become unveiled!

