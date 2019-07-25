ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo to embark on his 1st solo Asia fan meeting tour, 'Just One 10 Minute'

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo is embarking on his first ever, solo Asia fan meeting tour!

The upcoming fan meeting tour, titled 'Just One 10 Minute', is set to stop in a total of 5 cities including Hong Kong on October 19, Taipei on October 20, Bangkok on October 23, Manila on October 26, and Kuala Lumpur on October 27!

The fan meeting was also titled after Cha Eun Woo's regular 'V Live' series, where the idol is known to chat with fans briefly through his voice only. Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo is currently appearing in MBC's Wed-Thurs drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung'.



