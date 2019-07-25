Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo to embark on his 1st solo Asia fan meeting tour, 'Just One 10 Minute'

AKP STAFF

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo is embarking on his first ever, solo Asia fan meeting tour!

The upcoming fan meeting tour, titled 'Just One 10 Minute', is set to stop in a total of 5 cities including Hong Kong on October 19, Taipei on October 20, Bangkok on October 23, Manila on October 26, and Kuala Lumpur on October 27!

The fan meeting was also titled after Cha Eun Woo's regular 'V Live' series, where the idol is known to chat with fans briefly through his voice only. Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo is currently appearing in MBC's Wed-Thurs drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung'. 

  1. ASTRO
  2. Cha Eun Woo
0 675 Share 100% Upvoted
Buzz
Police hunt for 'G-string man' in Chungju
3 hours ago   27   14,078
Minhyuk, Xiumin, Kihyun, Minhyun, Mingyu, Taeyong, Jungyeon
Idols who are complete clean freaks
6 hours ago   16   20,985
Buzz
Police hunt for 'G-string man' in Chungju
3 hours ago   27   14,078

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND