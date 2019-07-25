BTS_twt addresses ARMYs' confusion over RM's 'Seoul Town Road' lyrics, a fun wordplay on a traditional Korean tool

Shortly after Lil Nas X dropped his "last" ever(?) "Old Town Road" remix, "Seoul Town Road" feat. BTS's RM, ARMYs grew a little confused with RM's lyrics!

At first listen, many ARMYs heard RM say, "I got my homies in the back" during his rap part, and hilariously pointed out that the BTS leader doesn't have his driver's license yet.

But it turns out, that wasn't what RM was saying at all! A few hours after "Seoul Town Road" dropped on major music streaming platforms, @BTS_twt decided to clarify exactly what RM was saying with a very informative illustration!

In the tweet above, RM chooses to use a play on words by referring to Lil Nas X as his "Ho-Mi". There's also an illustration(?) of two 'Ho-Mi's wearing cowboy hats. To fully clarify, read RM's full lyrics in "Seoul Town Road" below:

Did you catch onto RM's hilariously creative wordplay in his "Seoul Town Road" lyrics? Meanwhile, a few hours after the single's release, #SeoulTownRoad began trending #1 worldwide thanks to the power of ARMYs.

And Lil Nas X promised via his Twitter that this one will be his "last one". If you haven't listened to "Seoul Town Road" (Old Town Road Remix) feat. RM of BTS, find a link to stream it via your preferred platform below!