Tom Holland visits ill patients at the Seoul University Hospital dressed as Spiderman

Resident Spiderman and all around good hearted cutie Tom Holland has been making his rounds to hospitals to cheer up sick patients!

Tom Holland was recently in Korea to promote his upcoming film 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' but made time in his busy schedule to spend time giving back to his fans. He showed up without any announcement at the Seoul University Hospital and took pictures with many sick patients and spread joy with his presence. 

Netizens are praising Tom for his kind acts. 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' will be released on July 2 worldwide. 

With no announcement? Wow that’s freaking cool. Teared up thinking about the joy on those kids faces.

