Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

7

5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Tiffany Young holds crystal ball in 'Magnetic Moon' tour teaser image

AKP STAFF

Tiffany Young has revealed a new teaser image for her 'Magnetic Moon' concert tour.

In the teaser image above, the Girls' Generation member looks like a goddess in light purple as she holds up a crystal ball. As previously reported, 'Magnetic Moon' is Tiffany's upcoming 18-city North American tour.

Find out more info on Tiffany's official website here.

  1. Tiffany Young
  2. MAGNETIC MOON
2 727 Share 58% Upvoted

0

youcangoeatshit29 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Ermmm...GORGEOUS MUCH? WTF?

Share

0

noname12345-866 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Shes holding a moon, not a crystal ball. Its metallic looking because its supposed to be magnetic.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

IN2IT
IN2IT tease comeback with 'Run Away'
1 hour ago   1   613

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND