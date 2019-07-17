Tiffany Young holds crystal ball in 'Magnetic Moon' tour teaser image

Tiffany Young has revealed a new teaser image for her 'Magnetic Moon' concert tour.
In the teaser image above, the Girls' Generation member looks like a goddess in light purple as she holds up a crystal ball. As previously reported, 'Magnetic Moon' is Tiffany's upcoming 18-city North American tour.
Find out more info on Tiffany's official website here.
