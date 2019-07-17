Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

IN2IT tease comeback with 'Run Away'

AKP STAFF

IN2IT have dropped the first teaser for their comeback with "Run Away".

As you can see above, IN2IT are returning with a bad boy concept in red, black, and white. The group's last release was their disco track "Sorry for My English" in July of 2018, and fans are excited to hear they're returning.

Stay tuned for more details on IN2IT's comeback!

  1. IN2IT
  2. RUN AWAY
1 615 Share 75% Upvoted

0

mionio0 pt 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

ma boys ㅠㅠㅠㅠ

Share
IN2IT
IN2IT tease comeback with 'Run Away'
1 hour ago   1   613

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND