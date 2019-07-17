IN2IT tease comeback with 'Run Away'

IN2IT have dropped the first teaser for their comeback with "Run Away".
As you can see above, IN2IT are returning with a bad boy concept in red, black, and white. The group's last release was their disco track "Sorry for My English" in July of 2018, and fans are excited to hear they're returning.
Stay tuned for more details on IN2IT's comeback!
